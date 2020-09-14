WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

  • September 14 2020 10:38:00

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

Reuters
WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sept. 13, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.   

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.    

India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718.    Both the United States and India each reported over 1,000 new deaths and Brazil reported 874 lives lost in the past 24 hours.   

The previous WHO record for new cases was 306,857 on Sept. 6. The agency reported a record 12,430 deaths on April 17.   

India leads the world in new cases reported each day and set a global record last week with 97,570 cases reported in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.   

In some parts of India, medical oxygen is becoming hard to find as total cases exceed 4.75 million. Only the United States has recorded more cases at 6.5 million. 

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 58 countries, including surges in Argentina, Indonesia, Morocco, Spain and Ukraine, according to a Reuters analysis.     

New cases are falling in the United States and are down about 44% from a peak of more than 77,000 new cases reported on July 16.

Cases in Brazil are also trending downward.      

U.S.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

  2. Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

    Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

  3. Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

    Greece violates int'l agreements by arming 18 islands, says defense minister

  4. Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

    Climate change causes drop in Lake Van's water level

  5. Ministry sets regulations for scooters

    Ministry sets regulations for scooters
Recommended
TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally
Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

Japan ruling party elects Yoshihide Suga as PM successor

Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalnys poisoning

Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalny's poisoning

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek island of Lesbos

Teargas fired during migrant protests on Greek island of Lesbos
AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness
WORLD TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

TikTok rejects Microsoft offer, Oracle sole remaining bidder

American tech giant Microsoft said on Sept. 13 its offer to buy TikTok was rejected, leaving Oracle as the sole remaining bidder ahead of the imminent deadline for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its U.S. operations.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July

The industrial production in Turkey rose 8.4% in July month-on-month, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

Young guns shine in empty and silent US Open

The 2020 U.S. Open will go down into tennis history as a very special event. We all know that the most crowded, noisy and chaotic audience with an average of 50,000 daily spectators has been in New York. But the 139th edition of the event was played without audience due to the pandemic, leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Center empty and silent.