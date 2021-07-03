WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

  • July 03 2021 10:08:00

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

COPENHAGEN- Agence France-Presse
WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

The World Health Organization said on July 2 that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.

"The summer months offer a valuable window of opportunity for governments to put in place the right set of measures that will help keep infection rates down and avoid resorting to school closures," Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, said in a statement issued together with UNICEF and UNESCO.

He added that closing schools "as we have seen, have such a harmful effect on the education, social and mental well-being of our children and youth."

"We can’t allow the pandemic to rob children of their education and development," said Kluge, who has repeatedly called for countries in the WHO’s European Region to address dropout rates and health effects linked to distance learning.

According to the new recommendations published on Friday, testing should be prioritized for symptomatic children with acute respiratory infection "of any severity" if they belong to a vulnerable group.

Also asymptomatic close contacts of Covid cases should be considered for testing, the WHO said.
However testing is not recommended if no coronavirus cases have been detected in a school, the WHO said.
The WHO’s European Region spans 53 countries and territories and includes several in Central Asia.

For the U.N. agencies, closing schools "should be considered only as a measure of last resort", when there is an explosion of cases that cannot be controlled by other measures.

WORLD WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures
MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

    Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

  2. Turkey obligates pet-owners to microchip their cats, dogs, weasels

    Turkey obligates pet-owners to microchip their cats, dogs, weasels

  3. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  4. What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

    What is the special meaning behind Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit?

  5. Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

    Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister
Recommended
Military put on standby to evacuate fire-threatened towns in western Canada

Military put on standby to evacuate fire-threatened towns in western Canada
Several missing, homes swept away in Japan landslide after heavy rain

Several missing, homes swept away in Japan landslide after heavy rain
Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn

Greek police nab fugitive deputy leader of Golden Dawn
Coronavirus spreading in Africa at record pace, says WHO

Coronavirus spreading in Africa at record pace, says WHO
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat

EU revives bloc-wide travel with COVID pass but Delta poses threat 
WORLD WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

The World Health Organization said on July 2 that Covid-19 tests should be carried out in schools in some circumstances to avoid the "harmful" effects of closures and remote learning.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Hepsiburada valued at $4.38 bln in strong Nasdaq debut

Shares of D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, also known as Hepsiburada, rose nearly 12 percent in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Turkish e-commerce platform a market value of $4.38 billion.
SPORTS COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID tests mandatory in ring at Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament

COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for wrestlers and officials at this year's Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling tournament, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced on July 2. 