WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

  • December 01 2021 09:21:00

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

GENEVA-Agence France-Presse
WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

The WHO said on Nov. 30 that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

The World Health Organization also said blanket travel bans would not stop the spread of the Omicron variant.
The new COVID-19 variant of concern, which the WHO says poses a "very high" risk globally, has prompted many countries to shut their borders.

"Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," the WHO said in a travel advice statement on Omicron.

"In addition, they can adversely impact global health efforts during a pandemic by disincentivising countries to report and share epidemiological and sequencing data."

First reported to the WHO less than a week ago after being detected in southern Africa earlier this month, Omicron has already appeared in several countries.

The WHO noted the increasing number of governments introducing travel measures, including temporarily banning arrivals from countries where the variant has been found.

The WHO said that as of Sunday, 56 countries were reportedly implementing travel measures aimed at potentially delaying the importation of the new variant.

"It is expected that the Omicron variant will be detected in an increasing number of countries as national authorities step up their surveillance and sequencing activities," it said.

The WHO later issued a correction to the final part of that travel advice, relating who should be advised to postpone travel, and to where.

"Persons who have not been fully vaccinated or do not have proof of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and are at increased risk of developing severe disease and dying, including people 60 years of age or older or those with comorbidities that present increased risk of severe COVID-19 (e.g. heart disease, cancer and diabetes) should be advised to postpone travel to areas with community transmission," the WHO’s corrected line said.

Elsewhere, the WHO advised countries to apply an "evidence-informed and risk-based approach" when implementing travel measures.

The UN health agency said national authorities in countries of departure, transit and arrival could apply mitigation measures that might delay or reduce the exportation and importation of the variant.

They could include screening passengers, testing and quarantine.

"All measures should be commensurate with the risk, time-limited and applied with respect to travellers’ dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms."

The WHO said that "essential international travel", including for humanitarian missions, repatriations and transport of vital supplies, should always be prioritised during the pandemic.

Earlier on Nov. 30, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told member states to keep calm and take "rational" steps in response to Omicron.

"We call on all member states to take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures," he said.

"The global response must be calm, coordinated and coherent."

Tedros stressed that it remains unclear how dangerous the variant is.

"We still have more questions than answers about the effect of Omicron on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines," he said.

The WHO chief said it was understandable that countries wanted to protect their citizens "against a variant that we don’t yet fully understand".

"But I am equally concerned that several member states are introducing blunt, blanket measures that are not evidence-based or effective on their own, and which will only worsen inequities."

TURKEY Minister renews calls for people to get vaccinated

Minister renews calls for people to get vaccinated
MOST POPULAR

  1. We will support production, exports with lower rates: Erdoğan

    We will support production, exports with lower rates: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

    Turkey follows mobilization of U.S. troops in Greece’s Dedeağaç

  3. Significant Ottoman imperial mosque getting revamped

    Significant Ottoman imperial mosque getting revamped

  4. Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

    Experts urge vigilance amid emergence of new virus strain

  5. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces
Recommended
Pilot recalls flying Clinton, Prince Andrew, Trump on Epstein planes

Pilot recalls flying Clinton, Prince Andrew, Trump on Epstein planes
Iraqi family of Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death

Iraqi family of Channel shipwreck victim mourn her death
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Öz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Öz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company
Barbados declared a republic, removing Queen Elizabeth II

Barbados declared a republic, removing Queen Elizabeth II
WORLD WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

WHO Omicron warning for unvaccinated vulnerable travellers

The WHO said on Nov. 30 that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are also vulnerable to the disease, including over-60s, should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

ECONOMY Enerjisa inks $110 million green loan

Enerjisa inks $110 million green loan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a new Turkish Lira-denominated long-term loan equivalent to $110 million to Enerjisa Enerji, one of Turkey’s largest utilities, according to statements released on Nov. 30. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.