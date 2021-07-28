White goods sales up 41 percent in first half of 2021

  • July 28 2021 07:00:00

White goods sales up 41 percent in first half of 2021

ISTANBUL
White goods sales up 41 percent in first half of 2021

White goods sales, exports and sales in domestic markets combined, increased by 41 percent on an annual basis in January-June to stand at 17.4 million units, the White Goods Manufacturers Association (TÜRKBESD) has said.

Data includes sales of six main products: Refrigerator, deep freezer, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher and oven.

Sales in the domestic market grew 27 percent in the first half of the year, while the increase in exports of those six products was 47 percent.

Production of local white goods manufacturers showed a robust 48 percent rise in January-June from a year earlier, the association said.

However, domestic sales dropped 5 percent year-on-year, but the sector’s exports grew 29 percent on an annual basis in June alone.

“Sales figures declined in the month due to the waning base effect and slower home sales,” said Can Dinçer, the head of TÜRKBESD.

Home sales in Turkey plunged more than 29 percent in June compared with the same month of 2020 to some 135,000 units, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported earlier this month.

“The course the COVID-19 will follow and its impact on the overall economic activity will determine the sales of white goods in the period ahead,” Dinçer said.

Turkey is the second largest white goods production base in the world after China with more than 29 million units of annual output, he noted, adding that the industry exports some 22 million units of its products.

“The local white goods industry employs 60,000 people and it also indirectly helps create 600,000 jobs in other sectors,” Dinçer said.

Mehmet Yavuz, from the TÜRKBESD board, warned that problems regarding flat steel supply have reached to a point which affect production and exports.

“At a time when exporting goods is crucial, supply problems are pushing costs and put production at risk,” Yavuz said.

Manufacturing,

WORLD Sydney lockdown extended by four weeks as virus outbreak grows

Sydney lockdown extended by four weeks as virus outbreak grows
MOST POPULAR

  1. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

  2. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  3. Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

    Turkish defense minister urges Greece for disarmament of Aegean Island

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

    Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants
Recommended
Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up
Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated
Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021
Turkeys central government gross debt stock at $234 bln

Turkey's central government gross debt stock at $234 bln
Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half

Car exports from Sakarya top $2 billion in first half
Central Bank to release inflation report this week

Central Bank to release inflation report this week
WORLD Sydney lockdown extended by four weeks as virus outbreak grows

Sydney lockdown extended by four weeks as virus outbreak grows

Millions of Sydney residents will spend another month in lockdown, authorities announced on July 28, citing a still-fast-growing coronavirus outbreak and stubbornly low vaccination rates.

ECONOMY Construction materials production picks up

Construction materials production picks up

Turkey’s construction materials production sector is benefitting from the country’s decision to ease most COVID-19-related restrictions, a regular survey by a trading group has shown.

SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.