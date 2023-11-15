While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel

While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel

ISTANBUL
While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel

In the face of the elevated inflation, white-collar workers in Türkiye are cutting mostly on eating out and traveling, a study has found.

Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed by AGS Global said they spent less on eating out this year compared with last year, while 25.4 percent cut their travel expenditure.

AG Global conducted the survey among more than 200 white-collar workers from Türkiye’s leading companies to see how they are adapting to rising costs.

Nearly 15 percent allowed less budget to consumer electronics and a little more than 10 percent said they cut spending on clothing, shoes and accessories compared with last year.

“The research shows that the increase in living costs has dramatically transformed the consumption habits of white-collar workers,” said Ahmet Güler, the CEO of AGS Global.

They are more cautious about the budgets they allocate for out-of-home meals, holidays and travel, Güler added.

He noted that the government has taken some measures regarding consumer credits and credit card installments for certain products and services, designed to reduce inflationary pressure. “All this will push white-collar workers to be more careful about consumption in the coming period.”

Some 60 percent of white-collar workers said they had problems meeting transport-fuel costs, followed by food at 55.2 percent and clothing at 44.8 percent.

white collar, Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank to hold investor meetings

    Central Bank to hold investor meetings

  2. ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

    ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

  3. Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

    Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

  4. Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

    Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

  5. Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

    Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary
Recommended
Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote

Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote
ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production
Türkiye aims to boost medical tourism revenues to $3 billion

Türkiye aims to boost medical tourism revenues to $3 billion
Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings
China emissions could fall in 2024 on renewables jump

China emissions could fall in 2024 on renewables jump
Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian firms coal business

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian firm's coal business
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced that it will organize “Investor Days” starting from January next year.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.