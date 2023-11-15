While-collar workers cutting on eating out, travel

ISTANBUL

In the face of the elevated inflation, white-collar workers in Türkiye are cutting mostly on eating out and traveling, a study has found.

Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed by AGS Global said they spent less on eating out this year compared with last year, while 25.4 percent cut their travel expenditure.

AG Global conducted the survey among more than 200 white-collar workers from Türkiye’s leading companies to see how they are adapting to rising costs.

Nearly 15 percent allowed less budget to consumer electronics and a little more than 10 percent said they cut spending on clothing, shoes and accessories compared with last year.

“The research shows that the increase in living costs has dramatically transformed the consumption habits of white-collar workers,” said Ahmet Güler, the CEO of AGS Global.

They are more cautious about the budgets they allocate for out-of-home meals, holidays and travel, Güler added.

He noted that the government has taken some measures regarding consumer credits and credit card installments for certain products and services, designed to reduce inflationary pressure. “All this will push white-collar workers to be more careful about consumption in the coming period.”

Some 60 percent of white-collar workers said they had problems meeting transport-fuel costs, followed by food at 55.2 percent and clothing at 44.8 percent.