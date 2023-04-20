We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

ANKARA
We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

The Turkish people and the government have not left millions of earthquake victims alone as the nation will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, vowing to intensify works for temporary shelters for them in the coming weeks.

“We have not left our earthquake victims on these holy days. We, as the state and the people, are trying to heal the wounds of the disaster of the century with the solidarity of the century,” Erdoğan said in his message on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr on April 20.

The Islamic world will mark the end of Ramadan on April 21 during a three-day fest.

“Due to the lives we lost during the Feb. 6 earthquakes, we marked Ramadan in a sour way,” Erdoğan said, recalling that more than 50,000 people were killed in the disaster that hit 11 provinces.

Stressing that the government and the people have never abandoned the earthquake survivors despite the ongoing election campaign and other state affairs, Erdoğan said he shared the grief of the survivors during his multiple visits to these 11 cities.

“We have started the construction process of more than 100,000 earthquake-proof houses and village houses. We have laid the foundation for more than 50,000 of them. Our hopes are strengthening as the constructions start after the removal of debris,” Erdoğan suggested.

Life is returning to normalcy in these areas, and local people are re-gaining strength to return to their workplaces, the president said, expressing his belief that more people will be back to their homeland as the conditions will improve.

“We are planning to build 650,000 new homes, of which 507,000 will be residences and 143,000 will be village homes. We will hand over 319,000 of them to their owners within a year. Following the May 14 elections, we will continue the recovery and reconstruction of the region without stopping,” he vowed.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

    We have not left quake victims alone: Erdoğan

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu highlights his Alevi identity ahead of presidential polls

    Kılıçdaroğlu highlights his Alevi identity ahead of presidential polls

  3. Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

    Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

  4. Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

    Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

  5. US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

    US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu highlights his Alevi identity ahead of presidential polls

Kılıçdaroğlu highlights his Alevi identity ahead of presidential polls
Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies

YSK bars using name of ‘Nation Alliance’ in 16 constituencies
Baykar’s drone completes fifth flight test

Baykar’s drone completes fifth flight test
Albania extradites fugitive crypto boss

Albania extradites fugitive crypto boss
WORLD US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine

American-made Patriot missiles have arrived in Ukraine, the country's defense minister said Wednesday, providing Kyiv with a long-sought new shield against the Russian airstrikes that have devastated cities and civilian infrastructure.
ECONOMY US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Türkiye’s state-owned lender Halkbank another chance to avoid criminal charges in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade American economic sanctions, but rejected a key defense mounted by the bank.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.