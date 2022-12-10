We elevated Türkiye to premier league in world: Erdoğan

SAMSUN
We have introduced projects and services, which will elevate Türkiye with its 81 provinces and 85 million citizens to the premier league in the world in every area from education to healthcare, from security to justice, from transportation to energy, from urbanization to sports, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 10. 

Erdoğan delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of Vezirköprü Public Hospital, Asarcık-Kavak Road, Ondokuz Mayıs University’s Ballıca Campus and other newly-completed projects in Samsun.

“Samsun, where the first step for our National Struggle was taken, knows very well the value of freedom,” Erdoğan said. “Almost every day of our millennium-long-presence in Anatolia passed with our struggles for freedom. Today, we continue to put up the same struggle with different instruments. For the past 20 years when we assumed the responsibility to govern our country, we have taken part in this struggle with countless examples. We have defended the continuity of our nation and state against all kinds of threats from pro-tutelage circles to putschists, from terrorists to economic hitmen. The objective of the traps set before us for centuries was clear. The objective was to keep Türkiye out of the global political and economic order which was being rebuilt.”

Pointing to the problems stirred up in Türkiye through terrorist organizations and hitmen, Erdoğan added: “Every suffering we endured had a social and economic cost. Some countries, with which we started the race for development under similar conditions, made great progress while we were condemned to backwardness.”

Noting that Türkiye was virtually crushed under the heavy cost of all these problems when the administration came into power, Erdoğan noted: “When we assumed the responsibility to govern our country, we right away got to work with Allah’s help and our people’s support. We have foiled all the scenarios over Türkiye one by one while also launching the greatest initiative for development and democracy in our country’s history. We have introduced projects and services, which will elevate Türkiye with its 81 provinces and 85 million citizens to the premier league in the world in every area from education to healthcare, from security to justice, from transportation to energy, from urbanization to sports. Thanks be to Allah, we have not only resolved our country’s century-old problems in 20 years, but also built a service infrastructure, which is exemplary and inspiring for even the developed countries.”

