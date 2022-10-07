‘Waterfall of Lovers’ declared protected area

İZMİR

Aşıklar Şelalesi (The Waterfall of Lovers), located in the western province of İzmir has been declared as a “sensitive area to be strictly protected,” with a presidential decree announced in the official gazette.

The waterfall is also called “Nebiler Şelalesi,” using the name of the village, Nebiler, where it is located some 19 kilometers from the Dikili district.

“As a result of the evaluation of the protection status of potential sites of Nebiler, the region was registered as protected in accordance with Article 109 of the Presidential decree no. 1,” Demirören News Agency reported.

The waterwall attracts the attention of visitors with its unique vegetation, caves and rivers while there are also three different waterfalls and caves in the 1,300 square meter area.

The visitors have the chance to enjoy the cool waters of the waterfall after completing the journey around the caves.

The population of Nebiler is 167, according to a latest census.