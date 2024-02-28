VP Yılmaz meets with investors in UK

ANKARA
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has traveled to the U.K. to hold meetings with internatational investors. 

On Feb. 27, Yılmaz attended an event, titled “2024 Outlook on Investments and Private Capital Going Public in Türkiye and Environs” organized by the London Stock Exchange and Globalturk Capital where he met with international investors.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Yılmaz talked about Türkiye’s economic outlook, macroeconomic policies, and investment climate.

“We continue to resolutely implement our medium-term program covering the 2024-2026 period and are receiving positive results from our monetary and fiscal policies,” Yılmaz wrote on the social media platform X.

Investor confidence is increasing with the policies the government implements decisively and the positive developments stemming from the environment of economic stability, he furthered.

Despite the slowdown in the global economy, Türkiye has strengthened its position as a resilient player in global value chains with growth-supporting policies, the vice president said, noting that the Turkish economy recorded an average annual growth rate of 5.4 percent over the last 20 years.

Türkiye offers many opportunities for foreign direct investment in many sectors with its resilient and fast-growing economy, investment-friendly policies, qualified labor pool, geostrategic location and strong infrastructure, he added.

“In the period ahead, we will increase the quality and diversity of investments to be made in our country.”

During his visit to the U.K., Yılmaz also met with the British Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden.

They discussed bilateral relations, current cooperation and other potential areas, as well as mutual trade and investments, said Yılmaz.

