Vocational schools to produce protective masks

  • March 18 2020 13:06:00

Vocational schools to produce protective masks

ANKARA
Vocational schools to produce protective masks

DHA Photo

Students at Turkey’s vocational training schools are joining the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by producing protective masks, which have been on high demand since the outbreak.

“The Education Ministry has selected a total of 30 schools in 14 provinces, including Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and İzmir, for the production of those protective items,” said Mahmut Özer, the deputy education minister.

He noted that the vocational training schools in Istanbul, the northwestern province of Bursa and the southern province of Hatay will produce masks which will be in the standard of N95 model masks, and the ministry is undertaking necessary investments to this end.

The production of those types of masks may go ahead in April, according to Özer.

The vocational schools will also produce surgical masks.

He reminded that 44 vocational schools across the country have already been contributing to the production of disinfectant materials.

“We are planning to boost the number of schools that produce disinfectants to 100 in April.

The disinfectants produced by those schools are used both to sanitize their own facilities and meet the demand in the cities they are located in.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

    Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  2. Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

    Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

  3. Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

    Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

  4. Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

    Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

  5. Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19

    Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19
Recommended
Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years

Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years
Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine

Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine
Gasoline prices further cut back

Gasoline prices further cut back
Over 280 sites to be tendered for mining

Over 280 sites to be tendered for mining
Turkish Central Bank cuts policy rate full point

Turkish Central Bank cuts policy rate full point
Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $123.6 bln
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Death toll passes 7,400

Latest on the coronavirus: Death toll passes 7,400

The world's richest nations prepared more costly measures on March 17 to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession.
ECONOMY Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years

Elderly population increases 22 pct over five years

Turkey’s elderly population has risen by 21.9 percent over the past five years, according to statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.