Visa exemptions granted to 6 nations may boost tourism

Visa exemptions granted to 6 nations may boost tourism

ISTANBUL
Visa exemptions granted to 6 nations may boost tourism

Türkiye has granted visa exemptions to the citizens of the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, a move which is expected to attract more tourists from those countries.

According to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Dec. 23, citizens of these countries who hold ordinary passports will not be required a visa for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period when traveling to Türkiye for tourism purposes.

Hoteliers in the Black Sea provinces, which are popular destinations particularly among holidaymakers from the Gulf countries, voice optimism that the visa exemption can lure more tourists from those nations.

“We are likely to see more visitors amid the visa exemption decision,” Murat Toktaş, the president of the Black Sea Tourism Operators Association (KATİD), told daily Hürriyet.

People in those countries “travel a lot,” Toktaş said.

“The main impact of the visa exemption will be on travels from the Gulf countries. Holidaymakers from those nations mostly visit Istanbul and the provinces in the Black Sea region. We will probably see more tourists in those cities.”

Toktaş expects a 50 percent increase in the number of tourists from these countries visiting Türkiye.

When asked why those 6 countries were selected for visa exemptions, Toktaş explained that the Tourism Ministry’s Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has been focusing on marketing activities targeting specific countries.

“The visa decision could be part of those efforts,” he said.

Toktaş recalled that Türkiye had diplomatic problems with some Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, before the COVID-19 pandemic. “But Türkiye started to mend ties after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the region.”

Visa exemption will help to attract more tourists from this region, he said.

The data from the Tourism Ministry showed that tourist arrivals from Saudi Arabia increased more than 70 percent in January-November to 784,000 from a year ago.

In the first 11 months of 2023, 57,000 people from Bahrain and 127,000 holidaymakers from the UAE visited Türkiye.

The number of tourists from the U.S. rose by 33.4 percent year-on-year to 1.3 million, while the annual increase in Canadian tourists was 27 percent to 237,000.

From January to October, Trabzon, one of the largest provinces on the Black Sea coast, attracted 684,000 foreign tourists, up 59 percent from a year ago. Saudis were the top visitors at 280,000, followed by travelers from Oman at some 60,000 and Kuwaitis at 42,000.

Turkish visa,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

    Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

  2. Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

    Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

    Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

  4. Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

    Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

  5. Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

    Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Recommended
Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game
Urban mining offers green solution to old solar panels

'Urban mining' offers green solution to old solar panels
Argentina Congress to discuss economic reforms

Argentina Congress to discuss economic reforms
Quake in China causes economic losses worth millions

Quake in China causes economic losses worth millions
Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Karuna for $14 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Karuna for $14 billion
Interest rate high enough to lure foreigners: Bank executive

Interest rate high enough to lure foreigners: Bank executive
WORLD Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stirring up tensions in Serbia, a Moscow-friendly Balkan nation that has been rocked by protests over alleged fraud in elections held on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world, dethroning its famous rival Candy Crush.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.