Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

  • May 15 2020 13:10:20

Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Virus shows why services trade vital for supply chains: Minister

The coronavirus crisis served to demonstrate the importance of trade in services to ensure the sustainability of supply chains, and especially the importance of digital trade, according to Turkey’s trade minister.

"A free, fair and open trade and investment environment and a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its center carry vital importance in easing the impact of COVID-19 related-measures," Ruhsar Pekcan told a G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting late on May 14. 

The meeting addressed ways to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on trade and investment, and to help lay a solid foundation for global economic recovery based on strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth.

Pointing to the virus’ devastating impact on international trade and investment, Pekcan said it forced counties to develop innovative ideas, adding that best practices should be listed to help share them.

Pekcan also stressed the successful implementation of “contact-free” trade methods at Turkey's border gates since the start of the pandemic, which aims at limiting person-to-person contact and so the risk of disease transmission.

"We formed buffer zones at some of our border gates where exchanges of containers and trailers are carried out without any human involvement," she said.

The “contact-free trade” method ensured that the flow of trade continued as effectively as possible, Pekcan stressed.

She highlighted that demand for railway transportation also rose during this period.

The G20 meeting endorsed an action plan including short- and long-term responses to support world trade and investments amid the outbreak.

The short-term responses are designed to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, while the long-term actions support necessary reforms to the WTO and the multilateral trading system, building resilience in global supply chains, and
strengthening international investment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  2. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  3. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  4. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  5. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey
Recommended
Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter
Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Turkish furniture sector gears up for post-pandemic period

Turkish furniture sector gears up for post-pandemic period

EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey
Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct
Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy

Total turnover up 5.2% in March in Turkish economy
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkey’s prominent development bank has increased its assets and loan rate in the first quarter, according to the lender’s financial disclosure.
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.