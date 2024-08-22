Violence against woman on street sparks outrage

MANISA
Harrowing video footage shows 37-year-old Yılmaz Akman attacking his pregnant ex-wife, 19-year-old Sudenaz A. in front of their 3-year-old son.

A pregnant woman has been assaulted in broad daylight by her former partner in the western province of Manisa, while bystanders stood idly by, sparking nationwide outrage as many condemned the harrowing attack and the passivity of witnesses.

In the Akhisar district of Manisa, Yılmaz Akman, 37, attacked his pregnant ex-partner, 19-year-old Sudenaz A., striking her with a brutal blow during a heated argument in the middle of a street on Aug. 21.

The young woman, who was in pain with the hard blows, screamed and the couple's 3-year-old son, who witnessed those moments, started crying, according to a video captured with a mobile phone.

Despite the harrowing scene, onlookers remained passive, with some not even bothering to rise from their seats, apathetically observing the assault unfold.

Eventually, one individual attempted to intervene, and shopkeepers soon joined in, rescuing the woman.

Local media reported that off-camera, enraged shopkeepers tried to lynch the assailant before the police extracted him from the crowd.

Following medical treatment, the woman was discharged and placed under state protection.

She revealed that she had been living with her ex-partner since the age of 14 and had endured continuous violence.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç condemned the attack, announcing the assailant's arrest.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also denounced the assault in a social media post, criticizing the bystanders' apathy.

"Violence against women is a criminal offense under the law and a moral atrocity. The situation of those who watch this violence when they have the opportunity to prevent it is equally deplorable."

Femicide and violence against women in Türkiye are pervasive, particularly at the hands of spouses. Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence experienced by women worldwide and in Türkiye.

