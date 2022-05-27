Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

  • May 27 2022 07:00:00

Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

CARACAS
Venezuela’s state bank announces partial share sale

Venezuela’s state bank said on May 25 it would sell up to 10 percent of its shares as part of the government’s plan to inject capital into public companies struggling due to a lack of investment.    

Two weeks ago, Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro announced a plan to sell off parts of public companies.    

The Bank of Venezuela is the only state firm so far to have declared a share sale, although it gave no details as to when that would be.    

It said in a statement shared on social media that it would “begin the public offer of 5 percent progressively up to 10 percent of its social capital.”  

“It is the first step by Venezuelan public companies to offer on the stock market the possibility for citizens, and national and international private economic actors, to take part in the country’s development through instruments of economic democratization.”    

The first share sale was supposed to take place on May 16 with the CANTV telephone company, but it never happened and no explanation was ever given.    

The Bank of Venezuela is the largest in the country with 15 million customers and was nationalized under the presidency of the late Hugo Chavez (1999-2013.)    

It was under the control of the Spanish Santander Group from 1994 until the transfer of its shares to the state in 2009.    

With the collapse of Venezuela’s vital oil industry and the punishing effects of US sanctions aimed at forcing Maduro from power, the government has been forced to relax various state controls imposed under Chavez.

Economy, Investment,

TURKEY Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament

Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  2. Anatolian Pars taped after decade

    Anatolian Pars taped after decade

  3. 400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

    400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

  4. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

  5. Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM

    Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM
Recommended
China premier issues warning on COVID-hit economy

China premier issues warning on COVID-hit economy
Gold still Turks’ favorite investment

Gold still Turks’ favorite investment
Kuşadası expects 650,000 cruise visitors this year

Kuşadası expects 650,000 cruise visitors this year
Confidence in economy improves in May

Confidence in economy improves in May
Turkish tech company Cerebrum introduces Cereverse ecosystem

Turkish tech company Cerebrum introduces Cereverse ecosystem

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable
WORLD Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Capri Isidoro broke down in tears sitting on a chair at the office of a lactation consultant. The mother of two had been struggling to breastfeed her 1-month-old daughter ever since she was born, when the hospital gave the baby formula first without consulting her on her desire to breastfeed.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves in May

Confidence in economy improves in May

The economic confidence index gained 2.1 percent in May from April to stand at 96.7, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 26.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.