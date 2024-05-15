Vatican Museums staff challenge the pope

Vatican Museums staff challenge the pope

ROME
Vatican Museums staff challenge the pope

Forty-nine employees of the Vatican Museums have filed a class-action complaint with the Vatican administration demanding better seniority, leave and overtime benefits in an unusual, public challenge to Pope Francis’ governance.

The complaint, dated April 23 and made public this weekend in Italian newspapers, also alleged that staff faced health and security risks due to cost-saving and apparent profit-generating initiatives at the museum, including overcrowding and reduced security guards to keep tourists at bay.

The complaint is the latest legal challenge to underscore how the Vatican’s laws, regulations and practices are often incompatible with Italian and European norms. Recently, civil and criminal cases have exposed how Vatican employees, especially lay Italian citizens, have little or no legal recourse beyond the peculiar justice system of the city state, an absolute monarchy where Francis wields supreme executive, legislative and judicial power.

In the class-action complaint, written and signed by veteran Vatican attorney Laura Sgro on behalf of the 49 employees, museum staffers cited the social teaching of the Catholic Church and Francis’ own appeals for employers to respect the dignity of workers in demanding better treatment.

Among other things, they demanded better transparency about how employees are able to advance, a restoration of seniority bonuses and insisted the Vatican follow Italian norms on sick days. Employees currently have to stay home all day, rather than a few hours, to await a potential visit to check that they aren’t merely taking the day off, the complaint said.

Under the Vatican's labor regulations, Verzaga has 30 days to respond to the complaint. If no talks begin, Sgro can take the claims to the Vatican's labor office to attempt a negotiated reconciliation, which could end up in the tribunal. However, the office can refuse to hear the case and, according to lawyers, often does, leaving the employees with no further recourse.

In recent cases before the Vatican tribunal, lawyers have signaled they may try to bring employees' complaints about the system to the European Court of Human Rights. The Holy See isn't a member of the court or a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights. But some lawyers say the Vatican nevertheless committed to upholding European human rights norms when it signed onto the European Union monetary convention in 2009.

The Vatican Museums are one of the primary sources of revenue for the Vatican, subsidizing the Holy See bureaucracy, which acts as the central government for the Catholic Church. The museums, which suffered a big financial hit from COVID-19 closures and restrictions, increased the cost of a full-price ticket at the start of the year to 20 euros ($21.50), up from 17 euros.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

    Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

  2. Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

    Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

  3. Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  4. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

  5. Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

    Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world
Recommended
Vision Art Platform in London

Vision Art Platform in London
Gucci hosts star-studded show in Tate Modern

Gucci hosts star-studded show in Tate Modern
Nobel-winning short story author Munro dead at 92

Nobel-winning short story author Munro dead at 92
Sakıp Sabancı Mardin City museum hosts Altındere

Sakıp Sabancı Mardin City museum hosts Altındere
Celebrities face digital backlash over Gaza silence

Celebrities face digital backlash over Gaza silence
Daring director, #MeToo reckoning at Cannes fest

Daring director, #MeToo reckoning at Cannes fest
WORLD Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday insisted there was no "humanitarian catastrophe" in Rafah, even as hundreds of thousands fled the south Gaza city amid intense bombardments.
ECONOMY Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

Türkiye has a credible, robust program to bring inflation down, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, stressing that the monetary policy course correction “is largely done.”
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿