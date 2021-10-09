Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

ISTANBUL

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position in the Turkish Grand Prix.

With over 58 laps, the Turkish Grand Prix was held on Oct. 9 at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometer (3.3 miles) track.

Lewis Hamilton finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22:868 but will start in P11 due to an engine penalty in Istanbul.

Bottas trailed 0.130 seconds behind Hamilton, whereas Max Verstappen came third, 0.328 seconds behind British driver.





