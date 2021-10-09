Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

  • October 09 2021 17:00:00

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

ISTANBUL
Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position in the Turkish Grand Prix.

With over 58 laps, the Turkish Grand Prix was held on Oct. 9 at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometer (3.3 miles) track.

Lewis Hamilton finished first in qualifying with a time of 1:22:868 but will start in P11 due to an engine penalty in Istanbul.

Bottas trailed 0.130 seconds behind Hamilton, whereas Max Verstappen came third, 0.328 seconds behind British driver.


Turkey, Formula 1, Sports,

ARTS & LIFE Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum

Bangladesh eyes Turkey’s support for setting up panorama museum
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

    Istanbul’s Kadıköy 45th 'coolest neighborhood' across globe

  2. Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan

    Nobody who trusts, invests in Turkey regrets it: Erdoğan

  3. Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

    Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Road Transport Corridor begins operation

  4. Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

    Turkey's puzzling F-16 fighter jet move

  5. Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria

    Turkey accuses US of not telling truth to Congress, people on Syria
Recommended
Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers

Turkey draw 1-1 with Norway in World Cup qualifiers
Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup

Turkish swimmer bags gold in World Cup
Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach

Kuntz in first test as Turkey coach
F1 driver Norris says glad to heading back to Turkey

F1 driver Norris says glad to 'heading back' to Turkey
Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp

Freediver accuses federation of mobbing at camp
Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships
WORLD Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

Freedom of religion cornerstone of life in Turkey: Minister

Turkey's Justice Minister on Oct. 8 underlined the freedom of religion in the country, saying that everyone lives as they wish, regardless of their beliefs.

ECONOMY OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

OECD hails ’major victory’ as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
SPORTS Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas to start from pole position in Turkish Grand Prix

Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will start from pole position in the Turkish Grand Prix.