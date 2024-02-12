Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

ANKARA
Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Both online orders and sales at stores during the week when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated, are expected to increase strongly, according to the representatives from the retail industry.

Retailers are offering discounts for a variety of gifts, such as jewelry, cosmetics, textile, apparels, consumer electronics, and watches as the Valentine’s Day is normally the busiest period in the month of February for many stores.

The boost to sales due to the Valentine’s Day is not as big as the impact of the Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, but still it is important for the retail industry, said Sinan Öncel, the president of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).

“We do not conduct research focused on the Valentine’s Day, but we have observed in the previous years that the sales of jewelry, electronic goods and cosmetics soar during this period. Flower sales, restaurant and hotel bookings leap nearly 100 percent on Feb.14,” he said.

Öncel expects Valentine’s Day-related shopping to increase sales in the organized retail sector between 20 to 25 percent.

E-commerce platforms, online sales also benefit greatly from this special occasion, according to Seyhun Özkara, from e-commerce assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

The Valentine’s Day-related sales account make up of some 40 percent of e-commerce volume in January, Özkara said.

Özkara forecast a 35 percent increase in online orders compared to January, adding that many SMEs are running Valentine’s Day sales on accessories, cosmetics, and apparel.

valentine's day,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

    Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

  2. Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

    Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

  3. Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

    Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

  4. Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

    Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

  5. N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system

    N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system
Recommended
Vehicle production down in January

Vehicle production down in January
UNs IMO working tirelessly to solve Red Cea crisis

UN's IMO working 'tirelessly' to solve Red Cea crisis
Musks Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada

Musk's Neuralink moves legal home to Nevada 
Eurobond issue sees strong demand

Eurobond issue sees strong demand
Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city

Rent prices falling in Antalya as Russians leave the city
US banking system well-capitalized despite risks: Yellen

US banking system 'well-capitalized' despite risks: Yellen
WORLD Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

U.S. President Joe Biden slammed as "appalling and dangerous" comments by Donald Trump downplaying his commitment to NATO, warning Sunday that the former president intends to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a greenlight for more war and violence."

ECONOMY Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Both online orders and sales at stores during the week when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated, are expected to increase strongly, according to the representatives from the retail industry.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿