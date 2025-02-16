US vice president's critical remarks in Munich draw reactions across Europe

European politicians have criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance's Friday remarks at the Munich Security Conference accusing Europe of censoring free speech and other shortcomings, but also said they could present an opportunity.

Vance's criticism of European governments' stance against far-right parties stunned many attendees, as he claimed Europe was abandoning “shared democratic values.”

He asserted that Europe's greatest threat came not from Russia or China but from within – pointing to what he termed “the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values.” Vance also accused the European Union Commission of restricting social media freedoms and condemned European courts for what he claimed was the unfair nullification of election results.

Speaking to Anadolu, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that instead of commenting on what Vance said, Europe "has to reflect upon itself and to try to be less self-referential."

Also speaking to Anadolu, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Vance’s speech on the contrary “underlines that we are an open society, and we value freedom of expression … Because also JD Vance was able to express his opinion."

On the tariffs threatened by the U.S., Rama said they represent an “opportunity for Europe to wake up and to reinvent itself because it can't keep going like nothing happened.”

"It's not just like (only) since (U.S. President Donald) Trump won, but it's since some time that Europe is very complacent and is very self-referential,” he said.

On a possible Ukraine peace deal and recent contacts, Rama said every effort for peace is to be praised.

Following separate phone calls last week between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, speculation is running high over a possible push for a peace deal between the two neighboring countries.

