US, UK launch new wave of strikes against Yemen's Houthis

US, UK launch new wave of strikes against Yemen's Houthis

SANAA
US, UK launch new wave of strikes against Yemens Houthis

American and British forces have carried out a fresh wave of strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, following weeks of unrelenting attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed rebels.

The strikes "specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen" including weapons storage facilities, attack drones, air defense systems, radars and a helicopter, a joint statement said.

It was co-signed by Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand, who gave unspecified "support" to the new round of strikes, the second this month and fourth since the rebels began their attacks on ships in the region.

"The Houthis' now more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels since mid-November constitute a threat to the global economy, as well as regional security and stability, and demand an international response," the statement said.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported "a series of raids on the capital Sanaa.”

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement after the strikes.

"We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries."

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree was defiant, vowing in a social media statement that the rebels would "confront the American-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arab Seas."

U.K. Defense Ministry said four Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s targeted "several very long-range drones, used by the Houthis for both reconnaissance and attack missions," on Feb. 24, at a site northeast of Sanaa.

Huthis, american forces,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

    CHP leader addresses Socialist International meeting in Spain

  2. Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

    Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

  3. Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

    Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

  4. Anti-fur activists protest fashion week

    Anti-fur activists protest fashion week

  5. Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions

    Türkiye to present oral arguments at ICJ on Israel's actions
Recommended
Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests
Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens

Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens
Zelensky vows triumph over Russia on second war anniversary

Zelensky vows triumph over Russia on second war anniversary
Scores killed dozens overnight in Gaza

Scores killed dozens overnight in Gaza
Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year

Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year
Republicans start to back off controversial Alabama IVF ruling

Republicans start to back off controversial Alabama IVF ruling
WORLD Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli cabinet set to OK Rafah plan amid ceasefire protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he will convene the cabinet early this week to “approve the operational plans for action in Rafah,” with domestic pressure on the government to bring the captives home mounting.
ECONOMY Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye set to be removed from ‘gray list’: Şimşek

Türkiye has completed technical studies to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s gray list.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿