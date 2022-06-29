US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

  • June 29 2022 07:00:00

US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

WASHINGTON
US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

The United States has said it will step up cooperation with Vietnam and Taiwan among others to combat illegal fishing, a problem that environmentalists and Western nations increasingly attribute to China.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a memorandum that aimed to step up coordination and enforcement within the US government against illegal fishing and the use of forced labor.

The White House said the United States also plans new engagement with Ecuador, Panama, Senegal, Taiwan and Vietnam on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, dubbed “IUU” in environmental jargon.

An administration official said, without further detail, that the cooperation would include “capacity building” as part of a strategic plan.

The United States identified the five “not because they are the primary offenders of IUU fishing but because they have expressed a willingness to work with the United States to combat IUU fishing in their countries,” she told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.

U.S. officials generally avoid describing Taiwan as a country as the United States only recognizes Beijing, which considers the pro-Western self-governing democracy to be part of its territory.

Vietnam also has intense maritime disputes with Beijing, which claims large stretches of the South China Sea and has sought to enforce its own fishing rules.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes the first $1 billion Tom Cruise film

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes the first $1 billion Tom Cruise film
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

    Türkiye lifts objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

  2. Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

    Beloved Turkish actor Cüneyt Arkın dies

  3. Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

    Turkish firm Baykar gifts drones to Ukraine

  4. Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

    Iran acknowledges Türkiye’s security concerns stemming from northern Syria

  5. Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

    Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert
Recommended
Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades
First ever ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition opens in London

First ever ‘Africa Fashion’ exhibition opens in London
German consumer mood hits all-time low

German consumer mood hits all-time low
250 detained in major fraud operation in steel sector

250 detained in major fraud operation in steel sector
Energy crisis is an opportunity to accelerate Türkiye’s energy transition: Op-ed

Energy crisis is an opportunity to accelerate Türkiye’s energy transition: Op-ed
Ecuador to cut fuel prices that sparked protests

Ecuador to cut fuel prices that sparked protests
WORLD Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

Fire kills dozens following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

ECONOMY US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

US to work with Taiwan, Vietnam against illegal fishing

The United States has said it will step up cooperation with Vietnam and Taiwan among others to combat illegal fishing, a problem that environmentalists and Western nations increasingly attribute to China.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.