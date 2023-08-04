US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

Yorgo Kırbaki- ATHENS
US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.

With the proposal of New York Rep. Grace Meng, an amendment regarding the U.S. bases in Greece was added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which included the annual defense expenditures.

The report is to include an analysis of the potential for additional bases or expanded U.S. military presence in Greece, specifically on Greek islands.

In the amendment adopted by the House of Representatives, the U.S. defense and foreign ministries were asked to prepare a joint report on defense and security relations between Greece and the U.S. for the relevant committees of Congress within two months after the final defense budget is approved.

Meng thanked “the leadership of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus” for supporting her amendment and said she looks “forward to it becoming law.”

The amendment came as U.S. forces were granted access to five additional military bases in Greece under the expanded defense cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in October of 2021.

Within the scope of the 2021 agreement, Greece allocated the Yanuli barracks in the Greek city of Aleksandrupoli, located 40 kilometers from Türkiye, the Yeorguli barracks near the city of Volos, as well as a shooting range 92 kilometers away from Thessaloniki, to the U.S.

Additionally, the U.S. has a large naval and air base on Crete island, along with deploying helicopters and UAVs at the Stefanovikio Greek airbase near Volos.

On the other hand, Greek media announced the amendment with the headlines such as “American landing on the islands” and “House of Representatives suggests establishing a new base in the Aegean.”

Daily Ta Nea stated that if the proposal is included in the final version of the defense budget, the issue of establishing new U.S. bases in Greece could be discussed in 2026 at the earliest, considering the proposal as a positive development for Athens.

The pro-opposition daily Efsyn reported that in diplomatic circles, it was considered almost impossible for Meng's proposal to be included in the final version of the NDAA.

Negotiations are underway between the two branches of the U.S. Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, regarding separate drafts related to the NDAA. The joint bill, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, will then be sent to U.S. President Joe Biden for approval.

US,

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
Russia says thwarted Ukraine attacks on Black Sea naval base; Crimea

Russia says thwarted Ukraine attacks on Black Sea naval base; Crimea
Trump pleads not guilty to election conspiracy charges

Trump pleads not guilty to election conspiracy charges
US orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger

US orders partial evacuation of embassy in Niger
Trump supporters view latest indictment as evidence of crime against Trump

Trump supporters view latest indictment as evidence of crime against Trump
Almost 15 drones downed over Kiev: Ukrainian officials

'Almost 15' drones downed over Kiev: Ukrainian officials
Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures

Iran to shut down for 2 days over high temperatures
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.