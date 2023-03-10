US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

HOUSTON

Pointing to key Biden administration policies to mitigate climate change, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promised on March 8 that the United States would lead global energy transition.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made the United States the most attractive investment landscape for new energy and decarbonization technologies,” Granholm said in an address at CERAWeek, a major energy conference, in Houston.

“The United States will be the global leader of this transition,” she added.

Biden has signed into law a major 2021 infrastructure plan, followed by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year, which also included significant incentives for carbon-free energy.

Between the two packages, Washington has established nearly $500 billion in subsidies, loans and tax incentives for renewable energy, climate-friendly transport and technology development.

Such programs have made the United States “irresistible” to investors and foreign companies focused on these industries, she said.

But Granholm acknowledged that the IRA has unsettled officials in the European Union, who fear the aggressive U.S. program could shift investment away from the bloc.

“Well, let’s just say that the businesses love it. Big government, not so much,” Granholm said.

“But as we keep saying, ... you should incentivize the production of clean energy in your country as well,” Granholm said, adding that she welcomed “a little friendly competition” to green the economy.