US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

  • May 15 2020 09:42:00

US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
US Senate passes Uyghur bill to sanction China

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on May 14 to direct President Donald Trump to sanction officials in China over the country's treatment of the Uyghur community in its northwestern region of Xinjiang.  

"Moments ago, we passed our #Uyghur human rights bill in the Senate which holds the Communist of Party of #China accountable for grotesque actions," said Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who sponsored the legislation.

The bill is on its way to the House of Representatives, which Rubio said could pass it "as soon as tomorrow." After its passage by lawmakers at the House, the legislation heads to the ‘Resolute desk’ for Trump's signature or veto.

According to the legislation, Trump shall report to Congress a list of senior Chinese government officials who are engaged in or responsible for serious human rights abuses and the Department of State shall report to Congress on human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including individuals detained in forced labor camps.

China's Xinjiang region is home to around 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of Xinjiang’s population, has long accused China's authorities of cultural, religious and economic discrimination.

Up to a million people, or about 7% of the Muslim population in Xinjiang, have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to U.S. officials and U.N. experts.

In a report last September, Human Rights Watch accused the Chinese government of a "systematic campaign of human rights violations" against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

According to the 117-page report, the Chinese government conducted "mass arbitrary detention, torture and mistreatment" of Uyghur Turks in the region.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

  3. Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

    Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

  4. Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

    Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

  5. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury
Recommended
Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen
Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe
NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg
UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens

UK PM criticised from all sides as England reopens
COVID-19 may never go away: WHO official

COVID-19 may never go away: WHO official
Intel chief releases information on Flynn unmasking

Intel chief releases information on Flynn 'unmasking'
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

Housing sales rise 8.9% in January-April

The number of houses sold in Turkey rose by 8.9% in the January-April period to reach 383,821, said the country's statistical authority on May 15. 
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.