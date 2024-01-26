US probing tech giants' AI investments

US probing tech giants' AI investments

WASHINGTON
US probing tech giants AI investments

A top U.S. antitrust regulator has said it was launching an inquiry about investments made by Microsoft, Google and Amazon into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic.

The move is part of efforts by major authorities to make sure regulatory oversight can keep up with artificial intelligence developments and stop major players shutting out competitors in a field promising upheaval in multiple sectors.

"Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition," said Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). 

One major concern is that generative AI equires a massive amount of computing power, something that big tech companies are almost uniquely capable of delivering.

Amazon - through its AWS arm - Microsoft and Google are the world's biggest providers of cloud-based data centers.

Microsoft has moved the fastest in the generative AI revolution with a reported $13 billion investment into OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.

Anthropic, founded by former staff of OpenAI, received major investments from both Google and Amazon last year and is seen as a potential major player in the fast-emerging generative AI sector.

Amazon had already announced it aimed to soup up its Alexa voice assistant with generative AI, which the firm said would allow users to have smoother conversations with the connected device.

Anthropic also agreed to use Amazon's chips to develop its next models and the two firms said they would collaborate on developing a next generation of AI chips.

Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

    UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry

Some 7,500 MW renewable capacity to be allocated for industry
China grants over 100 video game licences as crackdown wanes

China grants over 100 video game licences as crackdown wanes
Clean energy largest driver of Chinese GDP growth: Report

Clean energy largest driver of Chinese GDP growth: Report
US Fed to end lending program

US Fed to end lending program
EBRD invests record 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023

EBRD invests record 2.5 billion euros in Türkiye in 2023
WORLD UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

UN court says Israel must allow humanitarian aid for Gaza

The U.N. top court on Friday ordered Israel to allow humanitarian access in Gaza, handing down a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿