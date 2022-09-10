US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria

US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria

AL-MALIKIYAH
US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria

U.S. soldiers have taken part in a joint military exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in the countryside in Syria’s northeast.

Photos from the exercise conducted by the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the ISIL were shared on the coalition’s Twitter account, saying, “stronger together.”

The drill was conducted to promote peace and regional stability, the post said.

The exercise held in the countryside of the town of al-Malikiyah (Derik in Kurdish) in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province was against the ISIL group, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to local media, RPG missiles, armored vehicles and U.S. reconnaissance planes were used in the exercise held in Derik’s border village Teqil Beqil, while it was the first joint exercise held in this region.

PKK/YPG terrorists were trained in the use of heavy and medium-range weapons, as well as reconnaissance and prevention of sleeper cell threats.

While a fund of $183 million was allocated for PKK/YPG in the 2023 defense budget of the U.S., it was stated earlier that “it’s aimed to add 3500 new militants to the organization during this period.”

Though the coalition ended its activities in Iraq in 2020, the U.S. and other Western countries have been partnering with the YPG, under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since 2015, despite Ankara’s strong criticisms. Türkiye has recently been complaining about the increased terrorist activities by the YPG in northeastern Syria and urging Washington and Moscow to abide by the 2019 protocols.

Meanwhile, during the clash between ISIL and PKK/YPG on Sept. 8, an ISIL terrorist and two PKK/YPG terrorists died.

US, Terror, military drill,

WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’
MOST POPULAR

  1. The Ottomans and their love of horses

    The Ottomans and their love of horses

  2. Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

    Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

  3. Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

    Turkish delegation visits Pakistan for aid after flood disaster

  4. Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

    Ancient skeleton reveals oldest amputation

  5. US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria

    US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria
Recommended
North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’
UN chief says world paying ’horrific price’ for fossil fuels folly

UN chief says world paying ’horrific price’ for fossil fuels folly
Ukraine claws back some territory, nuclear plant in peril

Ukraine claws back some territory, nuclear plant in peril
Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing ’lifelong service’

Charles III to be proclaimed king after vowing ’lifelong service’
Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid
UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan
WORLD North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea law makes nuclear programme ’irreversible’

North Korea has passed a law declaring its readiness to launch preventive nuclear strikes, including in the face of conventional attacks, state media said on Sept. 9. 
ECONOMY Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Bulgarian shoppers influx lures businesses to Edirne

Nearly 60 companies launched businesses over the past year in the northwestern province of Edirne amid the influx of visitors, mostly arriving in the city for shopping, from Bulgaria.
SPORTS Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Turkish clubs launch Europa League bids

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahçe launch their Europa League group stage campaigns on Sept. 8, hoping to go the distance after missing out on the Champions League.