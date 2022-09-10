US, PKK hold joint military exercise in Syria

AL-MALIKIYAH

U.S. soldiers have taken part in a joint military exercise with PKK/YPG terrorists in the countryside in Syria’s northeast.

Photos from the exercise conducted by the U.S.-led Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the ISIL were shared on the coalition’s Twitter account, saying, “stronger together.”

The drill was conducted to promote peace and regional stability, the post said.

The exercise held in the countryside of the town of al-Malikiyah (Derik in Kurdish) in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province was against the ISIL group, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to local media, RPG missiles, armored vehicles and U.S. reconnaissance planes were used in the exercise held in Derik’s border village Teqil Beqil, while it was the first joint exercise held in this region.

PKK/YPG terrorists were trained in the use of heavy and medium-range weapons, as well as reconnaissance and prevention of sleeper cell threats.

While a fund of $183 million was allocated for PKK/YPG in the 2023 defense budget of the U.S., it was stated earlier that “it’s aimed to add 3500 new militants to the organization during this period.”

Though the coalition ended its activities in Iraq in 2020, the U.S. and other Western countries have been partnering with the YPG, under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since 2015, despite Ankara’s strong criticisms. Türkiye has recently been complaining about the increased terrorist activities by the YPG in northeastern Syria and urging Washington and Moscow to abide by the 2019 protocols.

Meanwhile, during the clash between ISIL and PKK/YPG on Sept. 8, an ISIL terrorist and two PKK/YPG terrorists died.