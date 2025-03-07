US moves to revoke visas over Hamas support with reported AI use

US moves to revoke visas over Hamas support with reported AI use

WASHINGTON
US moves to revoke visas over Hamas support with reported AI use

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has that foreign nationals in the country who show support for the Hamas or other groups whom the administration designates as terrorist organizations will face visa denial and deportation, with a reported AI use to carry out this initiative.

“The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation,” Rubio wrote on X.

He said those who support designated terrorist organizations including Hamas threaten U.S. national security.

His statement came after the administration of President Donald Trump said it will review Columbia University's federal contracts and grants over allegations of antisemitism, which it says the educational institution has shown inaction in tackling.

In recent weeks, Columbia University has sent notices to dozens of students for activities ranging from sharing social media posts in support of Palestinian people to joining “unauthorized” protests.

In a different method, the State Department intends to leverage AI to revoke the visas of foreign students suspected of supporting Hamas, according to a report by Axios citing senior department officials.

The AI-driven initiative, dubbed "Catch and Revoke," will employ AI-assisted analyses of tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media activity, the report stated.

The effort, reportedly initiated by Rubio, will focus on identifying expressions of sympathies following Hamas’ attack in 2023, officials told Axios.

Additionally, officials are expected to review internal databases to determine whether any visa holders was arrested but permitted to remain in the U.S. under the Joe Biden administration.

Axios further reported that authorities are scrutinizing news coverage of anti-Israel demonstrations and legal complaints from Jewish students alleging that foreign nationals engaged in antisemitic acts without facing repercussions.

Separately, Fox News reported that the State Department revoked the visa of a student accused of participating in what it classified as "Hamas-supporting disruptions." According to the report, this marks the first such visa revocation under the initiative.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else
Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 12 in eastern Ukraine
The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day
Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks

Hamas officials say delegation in Cairo for Gaza truce talks
Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail

Court orders South Korea’s Yoon released from jail
Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station

Thousands stranded as WWII bomb halts traffic at Paris train station
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿