US labor market recovery to persist through 2022: Fitch

  • August 05 2021 15:02:08

US labor market recovery to persist through 2022: Fitch

NEW YORK
US labor market recovery to persist through 2022: Fitch

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the lower-wage service jobs disproportionately in the U.S. and labor market recovery could persist through 2022, according to Fitch Ratings.

"Employment recovery is far from complete and largely unequal," the global rating agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 22 million people in the US lost their jobs in March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic. The world's largest economy still had 9.5 million unemployed as of June, according to Labor Department figures.

"We’re seeing widening of existing inequalities and a rise in the risk of long-term labor force detachment and economic scarring in the most affected states," Fitch Senior Director Olu Sonola said in the statement.

"The segment of the population that has been unemployed for an extended period of time is most at risk for the impending government support cliff," he added.

While the labor market is very tight in the states of Vermont and New Hampshire, it is showing slack in Hawaii, California, and New York, according to Fitch.

South Dakota and Kansas are the only states that are now back to the pre-pandemic level of high employment to population ratio, whereas West Virginia and New Mexico have the lowest ratio, Fitch noted.

SPORTS Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in mens 67 kg karate

Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in men's 67 kg karate
MOST POPULAR

  1. Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

    Blaze near power plant in southwestern Turkey contained

  2. Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

    Gov’t will not allow construction in burned forests: Erdoğan

  3. US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

    US regrets Turkey’s concerns over Afghan migrants

  4. Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

    Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

  5. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island
Recommended
Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official
Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July

Electricity trade volume up 87.3 pct in July
Auto market shrinks 45 pct in July

Auto market shrinks 45 pct in July
Steel production rises sharply in first half

Steel production rises sharply in first half
Electricity consumption up 5.95 pct in July

Electricity consumption up 5.95 pct in July
Turkeys annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 18.95% in July
WORLD England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list

England updates coronavirus entry rules, keeps Turkey in red list 

The U.K. government said late on Aug. 4 it will ease English entry rules requiring arrivals from France to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated, following its latest review of travel curbs, but has kept Turkey in the red list. 
ECONOMY US labor market recovery to persist through 2022: Fitch

US labor market recovery to persist through 2022: Fitch

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the lower-wage service jobs disproportionately in the U.S. and labor market recovery could persist through 2022, according to Fitch Ratings.

SPORTS Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in mens 67 kg karate

Turkish athlete Eray Şamdan wins silver in men's 67 kg karate

Eray Şamdan of Turkey won a silver in men's 67kg karate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5.