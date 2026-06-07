US-Iran conflict marks 100th day with no end in sight

US-Iran conflict marks 100th day with no end in sight

WASHINGTON
US-Iran conflict marks 100th day with no end in sight

 

The conflict between Iran and the United States entered its 100th day on June 7, with no clear path toward resolution as negotiations remain deadlocked and the economic repercussions of the crisis continue to reverberate across global markets.

The 100-day mark came as the U.S. shot down a pair of Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran responded with a salvo of missiles at U.S. allies Bahrain and Kuwait on June 6, drawing a furious response from the Gulf monarchies and piling pressure on a shaky ceasefire agreed on April 8.

Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have largely stalled, with both sides issuing contradictory signals regarding the status of negotiations while intermittently engaging in military confrontations.

Despite recurring hostilities, a fragile ceasefire remains in effect, providing a narrow window for diplomacy to continue.

The unresolved conflict continues to generate significant volatility across global financial markets, affecting virtually every asset class and region as hopes for a durable settlement remain elusive.

The war was triggered on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel carried out coordinated strikes against Iran. The conflict subsequently expanded across the region, with Israel launching military operations in Lebanon aimed at dismantling the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

Preliminary casualty figures indicated that more than 7,000 people were killed in Iran, Lebanon, across Gulf states and in Israel since the outbreak of hostilities.

The conflict has severely disrupted maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas supplies
previously transited.

Hundreds of commercial vessels have remained stranded since the onset of the war. Ship-tracking data shows that only 607 vessels passed through the strait between Feb. 28 and May 31, averaging fewer than
seven crossings per day, compared with approximately 100 daily transits before the conflict erupted.

The effective closure of the waterway has led to an unprecedented drawdown in global oil inventories, raising concerns about supply shortages as the conflict drags on.

The situation has been further complicated by a U.S. blockade imposed on Iranian ports in mid-April, exacerbating disruptions to commercial shipping throughout the region.

Global energy markets have been rattled by the prolonged crisis, with oil prices nearly doubling over the past three months. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has characterized the disruption as the most severe energy shock ever recorded.

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