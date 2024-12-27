US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices

US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices

NEW YORK
US holiday shoppers increase spending despite higher prices

People walk through Rockefeller Center a little over a week before Christmas in midtown Manhattan on Dec. 16, 2024, in New York City

Sales rose this year during the holiday shopping season even as Americans wrestled with elevated prices for many groceries and other necessities, according to new data.

Holiday sales from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve climbed 3.8 percent, outpacing the 3.1 percent increase from a year earlier, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.

The last five days of the season accounted for 10 percent of the spending.

This year, retailers were even more under the gun to get shoppers in to buy early and in bulk since there were five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The data excludes the automotive industry and is not adjusted for inflation.

Clothing sales rose 3.6 percent, with most of the growth being fueled by online shopping. Spending on restaurants, and sales of electronics and jewelry also grew.

Online sales jumped 6.7 percent from a year ago and in-person spending rose 2.9 percent.

Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity and economists carefully monitor how Americans use their money, particularly during the holidays, to gauge how they’re feeling financially.

The most recent government data on consumer spending, released on Dec. 17, showed shoppers stepped up activity at retail stores last month.

But auto dealer sales drove most of those gains as huge storms created a need for new cars in parts of the southeast slammed by Hurricane Helene in October. Big discounts at many retail chains also attracted shoppers.

But the report also hinted at some consumer caution as sales at grocery stores, clothing shops, and restaurants fell. Outside of car dealers and online retailers, sales gains were modest.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye passed refugee test honorably

Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

    Erdoğan says Türkiye passed 'refugee test honorably'

  2. Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

    Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

  3. Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

    Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

  4. Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

    Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

  5. Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

    Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks
Recommended
Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace
South Korean DoubleU Games buys Turkish Paxie Games

South Korean DoubleU Games buys Turkish Paxie Games
Türk Telekom launches digital transformation project in Çorum

Türk Telekom launches digital transformation project in Çorum
Türkiye as innovation hub to continue to draw large investments

Türkiye as innovation hub to continue to draw large investments
EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet

EU to propose sanctions on Russia’s 'shadow fleet'

Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense

Japan approves record budget for ageing population, defense
WORLD Ukraine says Russia must be held responsible for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine says Russia 'must be held responsible' for Azerbaijan plane crash

Ukraine's presidency on Friday said Russia should be held accountable for the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane, after reports the jet was shot at by a Russian air defence missile.
ECONOMY Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Italy has approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, the country’s aviation giant, to the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿