US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's administration is planning to open up millions of square miles of U.S. coastal waters to oil and gas drilling, it said, in a step that could lead to a massive expansion of fossil fuel extraction.

The move comes as Washington looks increasingly out of step with much of the developed world, where there is growing acceptance of the reality of human-caused climate change.

Under the plan announced by the U.S. Department of the Interior, 34 lease sales will be offered, allowing for drilling in 1.27 billion acres, an area the size of the Amazon.

The proposal includes waters off the north coast of Alaska that have never been drilled before, in the Gulf of Mexico, which the administration calls the Gulf of America, and off California.

"The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America's offshore production," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

"By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America's offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed, and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to comei,” he said.

Trump speaks frequently of what he says is the need for America to drill for more fossil fuel, and is disparaging about the global shift to renewables, which he calls a "scam."

He regularly calls climate change science "a con."