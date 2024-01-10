US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

WASHINGTON
US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

A senior U.S. Federal Reserve official who recently suggested further interest rate hikes could be needed to tackle inflation said on Jan. 8 that her views had changed due to recent data.

In December, the Fed voted to hold interest rates at a 22-year high and penciled in as many as three interest rate cuts in 2024, citing progress in the fight against rising prices.

Inflation has fallen sharply since peaking in 2022, although it remains above the Fed's long-run target of two percent.

Speaking on Jan. 8, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, who is a permanent member of the U.S. central bank's rate-setting committee, said she had been encouraged by recent inflation, employment and economic growth figures.

"Based on this progress, my view has evolved to consider the possibility that the rate of inflation could decline further with the policy rate held at the current level for some time," she told a conference in South Carolina.

"Should inflation continue to fall closer to our two percent goal over time, it will eventually become appropriate to begin the process of lowering our policy rate," she continued.

The comments mark a clear departure for Bowman, who said as recently as November that she expected the Fed would need to raise its benchmark lending rate to return inflation to two percent "in a timely way."

But speaking on Jan. 8, Bowman said she did not think the Fed had reached the point when it could start cutting rates, adding that "important upside inflation risks remain."

"I remain willing to raise the federal funds rate further at a future meeting should the incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or reversed," she said.

United States, Interest Rates,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

    Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

  2. İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

    İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

  3. Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

    Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

  4. Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

    Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

  5. Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque

    Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque
Recommended
Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas
Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines incident our mistake, vows transparency

Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines incident 'our mistake,' vows transparency
Cuba to hike fuel prices over 500 percent

Cuba to hike fuel prices over 500 percent
Bhutan votes as economic strife hits national happiness

Bhutan votes as economic strife hits 'national happiness'
United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes
France drops renewables targets in new energy bill

France drops renewables targets in new energy bill
WORLD Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Wednesday morning in the Lithuanian capital for an unannounced visit to the Baltic states, staunch allies of the war-torn country.
ECONOMY Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric vehicle Togg has unveiled its new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in Las Vegas.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".