Trump cancels envoys' trip to Iran talks in Pakistan

Trump cancels envoys' trip to Iran talks in Pakistan

Trump cancels envoys trip to Iran talks in Pakistan

Security personnel walk past posters of U.S. and Iran talks near a possible venue in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had ordered his envoys not to travel to Pakistan to continue talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.

Trump made the announcement in individual phone calls with reporters, and later in a post on social media, shortly after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad.

Trump told the digital news outlet Axios that cancelling the proposed trip of his top advisors - his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff - did not mean the United States would resume fighting with Iran that began on February 28.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going is (sic) Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!" he wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

"Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them," he continued.

However Trump left the door open to further negotiations, saying if the Iranians "want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!

Witkoff and Kushner had been scheduled to leave for Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, on Saturday for a second round of peace talks with Iran.

Asked by Axios whether the cancellation meant he would resume the war, Trump said: "No. It doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet."

Iran's state television said Tehran's envoys had no immediate plans to hold face-to-face talks with the Americans, and that Pakistan would serve as a bridge to convey Iranian proposals.

US,

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