US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

WASHINGTON

The White House confirmed on March 5 that a U.S. envoy had spoken directly with Hamas after reports, citing two sources familiar with the discussion, emerged on a U.S.-based news website.

The talks were reportedly regarding American-Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the report by Axios.

Washington has made direct contact with Hamas for the first time, the sources said, with U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler leading the talks on behalf of Washington. Boehler is said to have met Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks.

The move is a break in policy for Washington, which considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

The discussions primarily focused on the release of Israeli-American dual citizens held by Hamas. However, the sources noted that broader issues, including the release of all hostages and a long-term ceasefire, were also on the agenda.

The Trump administration consulted with Israel before engaging with Hamas, but Tel Aviv was reportedly informed of the substance of the talks through different channels, the sources added. No agreement was reached in the discussions.

Addressing the matter but declining to detail the talks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, “Israel was consulted on this matter, and look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President believes is right."

Currently an estimated 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, five of whom are believed to hold U.S. citizenship.