US eases sanctions on Venezuela central bank

US eases sanctions on Venezuela central bank

WASHINGTON
US eases sanctions on Venezuela central bank

The United States has eased sanctions against Venezuela's central bank in the Trump administration's latest move to build ties with the oil-rich Latin American giant after toppling its longtime leader.

The Treasury Department issued a license authorizing commercial links with the central bank and other institutions, including Banco Universal, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro.

The move will allow the Venezuelan banks to engage in previously restricted financial transactions such as wire transfers, credit and debit card services and other activities.

The move comes two weeks after the United States lifted sanctions against Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after Washington ousted her predecessor Nicolas Maduro in a military operation in January.

Ties between Washington and Caracas have warmed since Maduro's ouster, with Rodriguez complying with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for Caracas to open up its energy industry to American companies.

The United States has eased a seven-year-old oil embargo on Venezuela and issued licenses allowing a handful of multinationals to operate in the country under certain conditions.

The U.S. embassy in Venezuela also resumed operations last month after being closed for seven years.

US,

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