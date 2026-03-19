US earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

US earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

WASHINGTON
US earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

A pro-democracy research group said Wednesday that freedom in the United States has declined to its lowest level since it started assessments a half century ago, as President Donald Trump aggressively wields executive authority.

Washington-based Freedom House said that freedom eroded around the world in 2025 for the 20th straight year, in what it called a "grim milestone."

The United States remained rated free but fell to 81 points out of 100, its lowest score since the report was launched to cover the year 1972.

The score put the United States at the same level as South Africa and below a number of European allies, as well as South Korea and Panama.

Freedom House said the U.S. decline was due to "both legislative dysfunction and executive dominance, growing pressure on people's ability to engage in free expression, and efforts by the new administration to undermine anticorruption safeguards."

Trump has aggressively asserted his power as president, ordering the closure of entire government agencies and deploying armed, masked anti-immigration agents around the country, with the White House promising them impunity.

The United States declined by three points, a drop only experienced by one other "free" country, Bulgaria, where 2024 elections were marred by allegations of fraud.

Overall, only 21 percent of people live in countries rated as "free," with much of the slip in Africa due to military coups, violence against protesters and the weakening of constitutional protections, Freedom House said.

US,

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