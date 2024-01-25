US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

WASHINGTON
US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

The White House has condemned Wednesday's deadly shelling of a U.N. shelter in southern Gaza, reiterating its position that Israel has a "responsibility to protect civilians" as it prosecutes its war with Hamas.

The Gaza director of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said earlier Wednesday that two tank shells had hit a building sheltering 800 people in the city of Khan Yunis, with reports that nine people had died and 75 more were injured.

"We are gravely concerned by reports today of strikes hitting a UNRWA facility — with subsequent reports of fires in the building — in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where more than 30,000 displaced Palestinians had reportedly been sheltering," a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said in a statement.

She called the loss of innocent life a tragedy and deaths and injury of children during the three-month war "heartbreaking."

While the United States remains unwavering in its support for Israel to defend itself against "Hamas terrorists who hide among the civilian population," Watson said, "Israel retains a responsibility to protect civilians, including, humanitarian personnel and sites."

The NSC official also stressed that President Joe Biden remained committed to "working to increase life-saving humanitarian assistance into Gaza and to bring home all of the hostages held there."

The State Department also deplored the attacks on the U.N. facility and stressed that humanitarian workers must be protected so that they can keep providing lifesaving assistance to civilians.

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had "encircled" Khan Yunis, Gaza's main southern city which has become the epicenter of recent fighting.

The attack on the shelter in southern Gaza's biggest city sparked international condemnation, while the United Nations slammed a "blatant disregard" for the rules of war.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

    Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

  2. Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

    Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs

  3. US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

    US deplores deadly attack on UN shelter in Gaza

  4. ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

    ‘Congestion fees may ease Istanbul traffic’

  5. Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van

    Daring mission restores electricity to snow-stricken village in Van
Recommended
Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter
Zelensky says Russia playing with lives of Ukrainian POWs

Zelensky says Russia 'playing' with lives of Ukrainian POWs
Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs
Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes
Turkish crew members rescued after collision off Shanghai

Turkish crew members rescued after collision off Shanghai
Israeli strikes continue in encircled Gaza city

Israeli strikes continue in encircled Gaza city

WORLD Fighting focuses on Gazas Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Fighting focuses on Gaza's Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Israeli air strikes and ground operations were focused Thursday on the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where the U.N. said nine people were killed by tank shelling at one of its shelters the day before.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".