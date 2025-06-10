Hopes rise as US and China hold second day of trade talks

Hopes rise as US and China hold second day of trade talks

LONDON
Hopes rise as US and China hold second day of trade talks

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, center right, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, center left, pose for a group photo with delegations before their meeting to discuss China-U.S. trade, in London, Monday, June 9, 2025.

The United States and China began a second day of trade talks on Tuesday, seeking to shore up a shaky tariff truce in a bitter row deepened by export curbs.

The gathering of key officials from the world's two biggest economies began Monday in London, after an earlier round of talks in Geneva last month.

Stock markets wavered as investors hoped the talks will bring some much-needed calm on trading floors and ease tensions between the economic superpowers.

A U.S. Treasury spokesman told AFP on Tuesday the "talks resumed earlier this" morning.

One of U.S. President Donald Trump's top advisers said he expected "a big, strong handshake" at the end of the talks in the historic Lancaster House, operated by the UK foreign ministry.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday: "We are doing well with China. China's not easy.

"I'm only getting good reports."

The agenda is expected to be dominated by exports of rare earth minerals used in a wide range of things including smartphones, electric vehicle batteries and green technology.

"In Geneva, we had agreed to lower tariffs on them, and they had agreed to release the magnets and rare earths that we need throughout the economy," Trump's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, told CNBC on Monday.

But even though Beijing was releasing some supplies, "it was going a lot slower than some companies believed was optimal", he added.

Still, he said he expected "a big, strong handshake" at the end of the talks.

"Our expectation is that after the handshake, any export controls from the U.S. will be eased, and the rare earths will be released in volume," Hassett added.

He also said the Trump administration might be willing to ease some recent curbs on tech exports.

  Concessions? 

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have heightened since Trump took office in January, with both countries engaging in a tariffs war hiking duties on each other's exports to three figures — an effective trade embargo.

The Geneva pact to cool tensions temporarily brought new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods down from 145 percent to 30 percent, and Chinese countermeasures from 125 percent to 10 percent.

But Trump recently said China had "totally violated" the deal.

"Investors are willing to grab on to any positive trade headline right now, as this is keeping hopes of a rally alive," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at the Swissquote Bank, said that although there had been "no breakthrough" it seemed "the first day of the second round of negotiations reportedly went relatively well".

"Rumours are circulating that the U.S. may be willing to make concessions on tech exports in exchange for China easing restrictions on rare earth metal exports," she said.

Rare earth shipments from China to the U.S. have slowed since the tariff war was triggered by Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" announcements, according to Brooks.

The U.S. leader slapped sweeping levies of 10 percent on friend and foe alike, and threatened steeper rates on dozens of economies.

The tariffs have already had a sharp effect, with official figures from Beijing showing Chinese exports to the United States in May plunged by 12.7 percent.

China is also in talks with other trading partners — including Japan and South Korea — to try to build a united front to counter Trump's tariffs.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung to work with Beijing to uphold free trade to ensure "the stability and smooth functioning of global and regional industrial and supply chains."

"A healthy, stable, and continuously deepening China-South Korea relationship aligns with the trend of the times," Xi said in a phone call, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is heading the team in London, which included Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and China International Trade Representative Li Chenggang.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are leading the U.S. delegation.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May
Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln

Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln
World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent

World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent
Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show

Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show
IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009
ECBs Lagarde slams coercive trade policies

ECB's Lagarde slams 'coercive trade policies'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿