US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

WASHINGTON
US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.

The planned talks mark the latest step forward in joint efforts to stabilise rocky ties between the world's two leading economies since a meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping last November.

"These exchanges will facilitate a discussion around macroeconomic imbalances, including their connection to overcapacity, and I intend to use this opportunity to advocate for a level playing field for American workers and firms," said Yellen in a separate statement on Saturday.

Yellen's visit to China — her second in the past year — comes as Washington and Beijing feud over everything from access to advanced technology, the self-ruled island of Taiwan and video app TikTok.

The U.S. treasury secretary also warned of "significant consequences" if Chinese firms aid Russia, whose February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has not been condemned by Beijing.

"Secretary Yellen emphasized that companies, including those in the PRC, must not provide material support for Russia's war against Ukraine, including support to the Russian defense industrial base, and the significant consequences if they do so," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China.

US, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

    US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

  2. Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

    Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

  3. Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

    Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

  4. Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

    Türkiye suspends Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

  5. Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

    Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming
Recommended
Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report

Saudi Arabia main market for e-exports: Report
Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May

Meta to start labeling AI-generated content in May
Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek

Current account deficit will be less than forecast in 2024: Şimşek
Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit

Samsung expects 10-fold rise in first quarter profit
McDonalds to acquire franchised stores in Israel

McDonald's to acquire franchised stores in Israel
Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran

Türkiye seeks to boost energy cooperation with Iran
WORLD Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming

Mexico said it has cut diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police stormed the country's embassy in Quito on Friday to arrest former Ecuadoran vice president Jorge Glas who was taking refuge there.
ECONOMY US, China agree to hold talks on balanced economic growth

US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth", the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿