US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

NEW YORK
US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

American artist Mason Rothschild was ordered to pay $130,000 in damages to Hermes on Feb. 8 for selling virtual bags in the form of NFTs without the luxury brand’s permission.

The sentence, issued by a jury in a New York federal court, is seen as a landmark case in the hot debate over intellectual property rights and non-fungible tokens.

NFTS, which became popular in early 2021, are digital works that cannot be replaced with anything else or modified and are therefore unique.

Each has a digital certificate of authenticity which, in theory at least, cannot be tampered with: it is registered in a blockchain, like cryptocurrencies.

Rothschild created a series of digital versions of Hermes’s Birkin handbag.

The “MetaBirkins” were trailed online as “a tribute to Hermes’ most famous handbag,” but the company quickly sued.

The January 2022 lawsuit alleged that Rothschild had infringed the brand’s intellectual property by making and selling the MetaBirkins.

The French fashion house argued that the NFTs were “likely to cause confusion and mistake in the minds of the purchasing public.”

It said they falsely create the impression that the goods are “authorized, sponsored, or approved by Hermes when, in fact, they are not.”

Their sale made more than $1.1 million, according to documents produced by Hermes in court.

Rothschild argued that NFTs were protected by the First Amendment right to freedom of expression, a stance the jury rejected.

“It’s great day for big brands. Terrible day for artists and the First Amendment,” Rhett Millsaps, one of Rothschild’s lawyers, told AFP.

A spokeswoman for Hermes said the house “was compelled to act to protect consumers and the integrity of its brand.”

TÜRKIYE ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

    ‘All aid accepted within system, coordination’

  2. Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

    Education suspended until Feb 20 across country

  3. Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

    Parliament approves 3-month state of emergency in 10 quake-hit regions

  4. SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

    SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

  5. Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

    Former VP Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe
Recommended
UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt

UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt
‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on

‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on
Michael Jackson estate eyeing near-$1bln sale

Michael Jackson estate eyeing near-$1bln sale
Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing
Mars rover finds rippled rocks caused by waves

Mars rover finds rippled rocks caused by waves
Museum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

Museum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition
WORLD SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX test-fires engines of massive Starship rocket booster

SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing on Feb. 9 of the engines on the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond.
ECONOMY Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Swedish central bank hikes rate to 15-year high

Sweden’s central bank announced another hefty rate hike yesterday, taking it to its highest level since 2008 to fight double-digit inflation.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.