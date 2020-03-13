US army whistleblower to be released again

  • March 13 2020 10:09:11

US army whistleblower to be released again

WASHINGTON - Anadolu Agency
US army whistleblower to be released again

A federal judge on March 12 ordered the release of former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning from custody amid reports that the notorious WikiLeaks whistleblower had attempted suicide while in detention.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of Manning from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury, after the pre-trial body that had subpoenaed her had been disbanded.

“The court finds that Ms. Manning's appearance before the Grand Jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose,” Trenga wrote in a three-page note.

Manning still owes some $256,000 in fines that were imposed over her refusal to testify before the grand jury, which is probing WikiLeaks — the whistleblowing website founded by Australian entrepreneur Julian Assange.

On Wednesday, Manning's lawyers said she had attempted suicide while in jail. Officials at the detention center in Alexandria, Virginia, said there had been an incident and confirmed Manning was safe.

Before her recent incarceration for refusing to testify, Manning had served seven years in a military jail for leaking hundreds of thousands of U.S. military documents to WikiLeaks. She was released on the order of President Barack Obama in 2017.

Assange is being held in a London prison as U.K. courts consider a U.S. request to extradite him to America, where he has been charged with plotting with Manning to hack classified materials stored in a Pentagon computer network.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  2. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  3. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  4. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  5. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report
Recommended
Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events
Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin
Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers

Weinstein gets 23 years in sentence hailed by accusers
Bernie Sanders says hes moving ahead with his Dem campaign

Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Dem campaign
World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen

World walls off as leaders warn viral pandemic will worsen
Two US, one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack

Two US, one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack
WORLD Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Retail sales volume up 9.6 percent in January

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority announced on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.