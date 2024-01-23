Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

GENEVA
Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.

Fighting has raged since last spring between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's troops and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, emerging as the nucleus of the brutal violence.

The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives, according to a conservative estimate by the ACLED analysis group, on which the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) bases its assessment. Millions of people have been displaced.

But "according to intelligence sources, between 10,000-15,000 people were killed in El Geneina alone," according to a report by an expert panel mandated by the U.N. Security Council to monitor the enforcement of sanctions against Sudan.

The document, sent to Security Council members but not yet officially published, provides no overall death toll but describes in detail the "ethnically motivated" violence in El Geneina, which fell under RSF control in June.

"The attacks were planned, coordinated, and executed by RSF and their allied Arab militias," who "deliberately targeted civilian neighborhoods, [internally displaced persons] gathering sites and IDP camps, schools, mosques, and hospitals, while looting" homes, non-governmental organizations and U.N. compounds, the experts wrote.

Sudan , deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

    Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

  2. Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

    Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

  3. NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

    NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

  4. MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

    MİT chief visits Iraq to discuss anti-terror cooperation

  5. MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28

    MHP to kick off election campaign on Jan 28
Recommended
NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal

NATO signs $1.2-billion artillery shell deal
Israeli strikes intensify in southern Gaza as new hostage deal sought

Israeli strikes intensify in southern Gaza as new hostage deal sought
Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border
US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back
Ecuador nabs wanted narco, president says crackdown bearing fruit

Ecuador nabs wanted narco, president says crackdown bearing fruit
EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza

EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza
WORLD Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

Up to 15,000 dead in war-plagued Darfur town: UN

A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
ECONOMY Xis corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector

Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".