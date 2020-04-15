University students entertain children in lockdown

GAZİANTEP

A group of university students, in the southern province of Gaziantep, have entertained children, who are banned from going out as part of the coronavirus measures, by performing on the city’s streets wearing costumes of cartoon characters.

Four students walked the streets, danced and sang songs for children on balconies and terraces, who were probably bored by sitting at home.

Gathering great interest from children, the students rang the bells of the houses in many neighborhoods and made people look out from the windows.

Underlining that the pandemic process is challenging especially for children, Berkan Kibritçi, a member of the performing group, said that they were doing such an activity in order to provide entertainment to children.

“If we can put even a small smile on the faces of children, it is a great pleasure for us,” Kibritçi said.