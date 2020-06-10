Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

  • June 10 2020 10:32:24

Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 10.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said the number of unemployed persons age 15 and over slipped 573,000 year-on-year to 3.97 million in the month.

March's figure was also down from 13.6% this February.

Official data also showed that non-agricultural unemployment fell 1.1 percentage points to 15% during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate, including people age 15-24, was 24.6%, down 0.6 percentage point on a yearly basis in May.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

    Turkey eases stay-at-home measures for over-65s, under-18s

  2. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

  3. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  4. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  5. Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya

    Turkey, Russia should renew dialogue on Libya
Recommended
Greece, Italy sign maritime zone accord

Greece, Italy sign maritime zone accord
Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months
Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank

Turkey’s economy to bounce back in 2021: World Bank
Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D

Turkey launches new free-trade zone specializing in R&D
Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities

Turkey gives support to online fair, trade activities
Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

Euroclear to give service for Turkish government bonds

WORLD UN chief urges fast action to avoid global food emergency

UN chief urges fast action to avoid 'global food emergency'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for immediate action on June 9 to avoid a "global food emergency,'' saying more than 820 million people are hungry, some 144 million children under 5-years-old are stunted, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse.
ECONOMY Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Unemployment slips to 13.2 pct in March

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped to 13.2% in March, down 0.9 percentage point compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 10.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.