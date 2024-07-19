Unemployment rate in Istanbul stood at 8.9 pct last year

Unemployment rate in Istanbul stood at 8.9 pct last year

ISTANBUL
Unemployment rate in Istanbul stood at 8.9 pct last year

The unemployment rate in Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populous city and its financial and commercial capital, was 8.9 percent in 2023 when the jobless rate across the country stood at 9.4 percent.

In the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir, the third largest city, the unemployment rates were 11.2 percent and 11.4 percent, respectively.

The employment rates were 51.9 percent in Istanbul and 48.5 percent in Ankara, whereas it was 47.9 percent for İzmir.

The nationwide employment rate was 48.3 percent, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The labor participation rate, which was 53.3 percent in Türkiye, was 57 percent in Istanbul, 54.6 percent in Ankara and 54.1 percent in İzmir.

The southeastern province of Hakkari had the largest unemployment rate at 23.3 percent, followed by the eastern province of Van at 19.1 percent and the southern province of Osmaniye at 16.7 percent.

In Hatay, one of the cities that suffered largely from the devastating earthquakes in early February last year, the jobless rate was 15.6 percent, according to TÜİK data.

The Black Sea province of Sinop had the lowest jobless rate at 4.8 percent last year. The unemployment rates in the northern province of Kastamonu and the province of Burdur were 4.9 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

The latest numbers of TÜİK showed that the unemployment rate in Türkiye declined for a second month in a row in May.

The unemployment rate inched down from 8.5 percent in April to 8.4 in May.

The number of unemployed people fell by 27,000 monthly to a little more than 3 million as of May, TÜİK said.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  2. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  3. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  4. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

  5. Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

    Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Recommended
Some hotels slash rates amid sluggish tourist season

Some hotels slash rates amid sluggish tourist season
Moodys upgrades Türkiyes ratings, maintains positive outlook

Moody's upgrades Türkiye's ratings, maintains positive outlook
Turkish Airlines says operations back to normal amid global outage

Turkish Airlines says operations back to normal amid global outage
Global technology outage disrupts flights, banks and hospitals around the world

Global technology outage disrupts flights, banks and hospitals around the world
Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline

Sri Lanka scraps plan to sell loss-making national airline
Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA

Renewable electricity to outstrip coal next year: IEA
US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix

US streaming companies team up to catch their rival Netflix
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿