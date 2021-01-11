Unemployment rate down in October

The unemployment rate in Turkey was 12.7% in October, falling 0.7 percentage points year-on-year, the country's statistical institute announced on Jan. 11. 

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over decreased by 391,000 to just over 4 million as of October compared to the same month last year, according to TÜİK, adding that the youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 24.9%, with a 0.4-percentage-point decrease.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also fell by 0.9 percentage point to 14.8% year-on-year during the same month.

Meanwhile, employment was recorded at 43.6% with a 2.3-percentage-point annual decrease.

In September, the country's unemployment rate was also 12.7%.

