Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.7 percent in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 20.

The figure marked a 2.7 percent rise compared to the previous year.

According to TÜİK, the number of unemployed aged 15 and over in Turkey reached 4.4 million last year – a rise of 932,000 compared to 2018.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 16.0 percent in 2019, showing a 3.1 percent increase.

"Unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group realized as 25.4 percent with 5.1 percent-point increase, the employment rate in this age group occurred as 33.1 percent with a 1.9 percentage point decrease," it noted.

The figure for people aged between 15-64 climbed 2.8 percent to 14.0 percent, it said.