Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

  • March 20 2020 11:02:57

Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

ANKARA
Unemployment rate at 13.7 pct in 2019

Alamy Photo

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13.7 percent in 2019, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 20.

The figure marked a 2.7 percent rise compared to the previous year.

According to TÜİK, the number of unemployed aged 15 and over in Turkey reached 4.4 million last year – a rise of 932,000 compared to 2018.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 16.0 percent in 2019, showing a 3.1 percent increase.

"Unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group realized as 25.4 percent with 5.1 percent-point increase, the employment rate in this age group occurred as 33.1 percent with a 1.9 percentage point decrease," it noted.

The figure for people aged between 15-64 climbed 2.8 percent to 14.0 percent, it said.

 

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

    Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  2. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  3. Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

    Turkey to increase coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 per day

  4. Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

    Turkey confirms former general died from coronavirus, as death toll rises to 3

  5. Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers

    Turkey shuts Greece, Bulgaria land borders to passengers
Recommended
Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

World Bank extends program with Turkey

World Bank extends program with Turkey

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets

Turkey to provide $9 billion to the markets
Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements

Virus concern creates fake real estate advertisements
Mall investors advise taking shutters down

Mall investors advise taking shutters down
Villagers turn orange peels into income

Villagers turn orange peels into income
WORLD UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

UK: Life in an open-air ‘herd immunity’ lab

When I first heard the term “herd immunity”, the U.K. government’s former alleged policy of creating a coronavirus-immune society by deliberately letting the virus spread, the first idea that popped into my mind was this: Well I came to study here, but I am part of a herd now. I felt like a rat in an open-air laboratory, waiting to get infected.
ECONOMY Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

Turkey sees 37 pct rise in new companies

The number of newly established companies in Turkey soared 37 percent on an annual basis in February, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) revealed on March 20.
SPORTS Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Autistic athlete aims high in upcoming Trisome Games

Şevval Devrim, a young athlete with autism, is working hard, spending hours for training to be ready for the Trisome Games, which is scheduled to take place between Oct. 19 and Oct. 23 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.