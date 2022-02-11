Unemployment rate at 11.2 percent in December 2021

ANKARA

Unemployment in Turkey reached 11.2 percent in December 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 10.

The reading was down 0.1 percentage point from November’s revised data, TÜİK said.

The number of unemployed age 15 and over rose by 2,000 month-on-month in December 2021 to 3.8 million.

“The number of employed persons increased by 236,000 to 30.14 million persons in the period of December 2021 compared to the previous month. The employment rate was 47.0 percent with a 0.3 percentage point increase,” said TÜİK.

Some 33.9 million people made up the labor force in December 2021, a rise of 238,000 people from the previous month.

The labor force participation rate stood at 52.9 percent in the month, up 0.3 percentage point from November 2021.

The report said the number of women participating in the workforce also climbed 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 34.5 percent.

Broken down by sector, some 55.4 percent of people were employed in services, 21.7 percent in industry, 16.8 percent in agriculture, and 6 percent in construction, it noted.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 20.8 percent with 1.6 percentage point decrease month on month and the employment rate was 34.1 percent with a 0.6 percentage point increase. The labour force participation rate in this age group was 43.0 percent with a 0.2 percentage points decrease compared to the previous month.