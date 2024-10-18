Underwater basilica in İznik Lake damaged in earthquake

BURSA

It was revealed in an underwater excavation of the submerged basilica located 20 meters off the shore of İznik Lake, which was discovered 1.5-2 meters underwater 10 years ago, that the structure was damaged during a major earthquake in the 11th century.

According to a statement from the İzmit Metropolitan Municipality, the documentary "İznik, Sunken Mystery" directed by French filmmaker Pascal Guerin was presented to the audience at the Gökdere Valley City Library.

Professor Mustafa Şahin, the head of the Archaeology Department at Bursa Uludağ University and the scientific advisor for the excavation, noted that the basilica, discovered thanks to aerial photographs taken in 2014, was a globally significant find.

He highlighted the basilica's significance in the Christian world, stating that it was far more important than estimated.

"The data suggests that the First Council, which has great importance for Christians, may have gathered in this area. This council gathered in 325 by Emperor Constantine in İznik, where fundamental principles of Christianity were established. These principles included important decisions such as the declaration of Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the timing of Easter. The First Council is an important event recognized by all Christians. In 2025, the 1700th anniversary of the First Council will be celebrated, and such historical milestones are highly valued in the Western world. Based on our excavations, we determined that the basilica was built sometime after 390. While it is not the exact location of the First Council, we think it was constructed here due to the possibility that the council took place nearby,” Şahin said.

French geologist Professor Julia de Sigoyer from Grenoble Alpes University stated that they have been conducting research since 2018 to detect major earthquakes that affected İznik and its surrounding area in the past.

Sigoyer highlighted significant findings regarding seismic activity and said, “We discovered that the basilica was destroyed in a major earthquake that occurred in 1065. Additionally, we found that no major earthquake has occurred in İznik and its vicinity since 1065. According to the data, a large earthquake occurs approximately every 900 to 1,000 years. Considering the earthquake of 1065, there is a possibility of a major earthquake in İznik in the near future. We discovered an active fault line in Lake İznik, which serves as an indicator of potential future seismic activity in the region."