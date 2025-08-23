Underwater archaeologists uncover ancient remains at historic Aegean port city

Underwater archaeologists uncover ancient remains at historic Aegean port city

IZMIR
Underwater archaeologists uncover ancient remains at historic Aegean port city

Underwater archaeologists are investigating a prehistoric port settlement off the Aegean coast of the western city of İzmir, revealing discoveries from 5,300 years ago.

Located in the city's Urla district, Liman Tepe is among the first archaeological centers in Türkiye where both land and underwater excavations are conducted.

Land excavations at the site began in 1992, while underwater work has been ongoing since 2000. Once serving the same role as İzmir’s modern port, Liman Tepe preserves archaeological layers both on land and beneath the sea, offering vital clues about the region’s maritime history.

The head of the excavations, Professor Vasıf Şahoğlu, director of Ankara University’s research center for maritime archaeology, emphasized the importance of the site as Türkiye’s first underwater harbor excavation.

“We discovered that a significant portion of Liman Tepe is submerged,” he said, noting that this year’s work is focused on the harbor and breakwater of the ancient city of Klazomenai, dating to the 6th century BC.

He explained that while the area was previously dated to around 2,600 years ago, deeper layers revealed much older finds.

“When we reached the 6th-century layers, we opened a test trench and, about 1.5–2 meters below, uncovered remains dating back 5,300 years. This helps us understand coastal changes and tectonic activity over time,” Şahoğlu said.

He added that the now-submerged zone was once dry land, later covered by rising sea levels and tectonic shifts.

“Underwater excavations give us a complementary perspective to what we learn on land,” he noted.

On land, excavations have revealed fortified settlements with longhouses used for both living and production.

“These houses were built in blocks of six with shared walls, separated by streets. Inside, there were hearths, and the structures were also used as workshops for metal, ceramics and textiles,” Şahoğlu explained.

Currently, underwater archaeologists are excavating a 32-square-meter area about seven meters deep, conducting up to eight dives per day.

Associate Professor İrfan Tuğcu, who has been diving at Liman Tepe since 2000, described the field method as “turning archaeologists into divers rather than divers into archaeologists.”

“We are excavating 32 square meters underwater, about five meters below the seabed. Every day, two or three divers per session carry out each dive,” Tuğcu said. “We start in the morning with a briefing on who will work where, and throughout the day, we hold progress meetings to coordinate the process.”

Excavations at the site continue to shed new light on Anatolia’s oldest port city opening to the Aegean, revealing how coastal life and maritime activity evolved over the years.

archeology,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

    Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

  2. Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

    Hopes dim for Putin-Zelensky peace summit

  3. Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

    Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

  4. Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

    Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

  5. Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

    Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz

Turkish Cyprus development a national priority for political, economic growth: VP Yılmaz
Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system
Two Istanbul districts to join UNESCO-backed tsunami preparedness project

Two Istanbul districts to join UNESCO-backed tsunami preparedness project
Ankara set to launch Türkiye’s first ‘bicycle neighborhood’

Ankara set to launch Türkiye’s first ‘bicycle neighborhood’
Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25

Türkiye to chair OIC’s extraordinary Gaza summit on Aug 25
Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah

Ankara closely following tensions in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah
WORLD Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned on Friday after a cabinet meeting failed to agree to sanctions against Israel.
ECONOMY Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Turkish central bank terminates foreign-exchange-protected deposits

Türkiye's Central Bank will terminate the opening and renewal of foreign-exchange-protected deposits (KKM) as of Aug. 23, it said Saturday.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿