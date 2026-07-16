UN warns cost of a healthy diet spiked 25 pct since 2021

UN warns cost of a healthy diet spiked 25 pct since 2021

ROME
UN warns cost of a healthy diet spiked 25 pct since 2021

The cost of a healthy diet has increased 25 percent in the past five years, putting it out of reach for one-third of the global population, according to figures released by the United Nations.


The increased cost of food makes a healthy diet require an average of $4.28 purchase power parity dollars per person per day, per the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization's 2026 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report.

"As a result, 2.69 billion people, almost one in every three people in the world, still cannot afford a healthy diet," said Maximo Torero Cullen, the FAO's chief economist.

The full report will be presented July 21 at the organization's headquarters in Rome.

The costs are not distributed equally — staple foods such as beans and grains, for instance, account for 13 percent of the cost of a healthy diet, while animal products account for nearly 30 percent, and fruits and vegetables make up 16 percent.

"The challenge therefore is not to produce enough calories, it is making nutrient-rich foods more affordable," Torero said.


The FAO economist recommended redirecting government subsidies toward more nutrient-rich foods than cereals, like rice and wheat.

For the coming year, Torero highlighted two uncertain factors that could affect food prices: The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which would further disrupt the global fertilizer supply, and the impacts of the "very strong" El Nino weather pattern, which is expected to peak toward the end of 2026.

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